Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame Star Vandalized… Again

For the second time in recent months, Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized.

This time, the star’s place on the Walk of Fame was tarnished with the words “serial rapist.”

The 81-year-old’s star was vandalized just last month with the word “rapist.” Back in 2014, the star was vandalized with the same word written in marker.

Cosby was found guilty in April on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault related to accusations that that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand.

Should there be better protection of the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Would it be difficult to have cameras on the sidewalks where the stars are located?