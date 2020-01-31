Bill From ‘Bill & Ted’ Stars In Walmart Super Bowl Ad

Walmart’s Super Bowl ad will feature none other than Bill S. Preston, Esquire, of Bill & Ted’s fame. Bill, played by actor Alex Winter, emerges from his time-traveling phone booth and is greeted by his younger self. The ad includes other famous faces like the Star Trek Enterprise, Lego Movie characters, and the Mars Attacks! aliens. While Keanu Reeves is nowhere to be found, he and Winter will be teaming up in the upcoming sequel Bill & Ted Face The Music. Which are you more excited to see – Super Bowl LIV or Bill & Ted Face The Music?