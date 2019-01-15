Bill Introduced to Make it Mandatory for Schools to Offer Religious Classes

A bill introduced to Florida legislatures seeks to make it mandatory for all schools to offer classes that teach the Bible and religion.

The bill identified as HB 195 was introduced by Democratic State Rep. Kimberly Daniels who made headlines when she filed for a bill that required the words “In God We Trust” to be displayed on school grounds. The bill was signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

Under the new bill, schools would be required to offer courses teaching the New and Old Testaments of the Bible and Hebrew scriptures that students can take on an elective basis.

The courses would “follow all state and federal laws and guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions, and perspectives of all students in the school,” says Daniels and can not endorse or disfavor a particular religion, religious perspective or faith.

If passed, the bill will go into place as soon as July 1st.