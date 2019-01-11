Bill Introduced to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

A new bill hoping to take marijuana off of the federal controlled substances list and establish it as a substance regulated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, has been introduced to Congress.

The bill named H.R. 420 was introduced Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer a Democrat who has long advocated for the legalization of marijuana on a federal level.

Blumenauer who is also the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus hopes to have marijuana regulated like alcohol and other legal substances are currently regulated.

He drew up a blueprint last year on to make this goal possible. With the House of Representatives having a Democratic majority and a turn around of the ideals of other party members, he may soon get his wish.