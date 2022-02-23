Bill Murray And Aziz Ansari Are Teaming Up For New Comedy-Drama

Recently, it has been announced that Bill Murray and Aziz Ansari are teaming up for a new comedy-drama.

The new film has yet to be titled and will discuss the themes of aging and death.

The two will work together in developing the script for this new project, but no word when this project will start production.

Searchlight presidents said, “Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humor and pathos. We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut, which is long overdue and of course, working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”

What has been your favorite movie from Bill Murray?