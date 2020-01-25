Bill Murray Returning to Ghostbusters

It’s official Bill Murray will be returning to the Ghostbusters franchise in the upcoming ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ movie.

The film will be a sequel to the first two films and will deal with the death of original Ghostbuster Harold Ramis and his character Egon Spengler.

The other stars of the original movies will also be in the film that’s set to hit theaters this summer.

Are you happy to know that all the original cast is coming back for the sequel? Who is your favorite Ghostbuster?