Bill Murray will return to play his iconic role in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson are bringing back their iconic characters for the new ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ movie.

Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman are producing and directing this new film and have assured fans Bill Murray is ‘one of the joys of the movie’.

Jason said, “I don’t think I was prepared for what it would feel like when the original guys walk onset in their flight suits.”

He continued, “It’s like seeing superheroes. And it feels very special. It’s also very intimidating. And it is an immediate reminder of what we were so presumptuous to attempt, which is to make another film that is a chapter in this larger story. It’s one thing to direct all-new characters because, at that point, you can almost say that you’re making fan fiction. When Bill (Murray) and Ernie (Hudson) and Dan (Aykroyd) walk in wearing flight suits, it becomes very real, very quickly. This is a Ghostbusters movie.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in theaters on November 19.

What was the last movie you saw in the theaters? Are you excited about this new Ghostbusters movie?