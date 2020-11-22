Bill Nye The Science Guy Is Showing The World How To Make Pizza Dough Using A Water Bottle

Bill Nye has mad skills and is once again sharing them with the world. In his latest TikTok video, he shares how pizza dough can be made using a water bottle. The step-by-step tutorial goes as follows: put sugar and warm water in a bottle. When the sugar is dissolved, add a few tablespoons of yeast. Then put a balloon on top of the bottle so the dough can rise. In the end, transfer the dough to another bowl, so it keeps rising. That’s it! When the dough is ready, add ingredients and enjoy a delicious pizza. Before login off, Bill ends the video with, “It’s not magic, people! It’s science!” Would you eat a pizza made in a water bottle?