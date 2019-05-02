Billboard Music Awards complete winners list

Billboard/NBCUniversal

Billboard/NBCUniversalThe Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Wednesday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and broadcast live on NBC. Here's the complete list of winners:

Top Artist

Drake

Top New Artist

Juice Wrld

Top Male Artist

Drake

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake

Top Radio Songs Artist

Drake

Top Social Artist

BTS

Top Touring Artist

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Ella Mai

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Ella Mai

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Top Country Artist

Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour

Kenny Chesney

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Ozuna

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake, Scorpion

Top Soundtrack

The Greatest Showman

Top R&B Album

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album

Drake, Scorpion

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, This One’s for You

Top Rock Album

Panic! At The Disco, Pray for the Wicked

Top Latin Album

Ozuna, Aura

Top Dance/Electronic Album

The Chainsmokers, Sick Boy

Top Christian Album

Lauren Daigle, Look Up Child

Top Gospel Album

Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Top-Selling Song

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Collaboration

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top R&B Song

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Top Country Song

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Top Christian Song

Lauren Daigle, “You Say”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It”

