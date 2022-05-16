‘Billboard’ Music Awards: Rolling Stones, Elton John among early winners

Jason Koerner/WireImage

The ﻿Rolling Stones﻿ were among the early winners of Sunday night’s ﻿Billboard ﻿Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Stones’ No Filter tour won both the Top Tour and Top Rock Tour awards, beating out fellow double nominees Genesis for their The Last Domino? farewell trek, and Green Day for the Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. The Eagles‘ Hotel California tour also received a Top Tour nod.

The Stones celebrated their two early wins on Twitter and via their Instagram Story, where they shared the good news alongside three confetti cannon emojis.

Meanwhile, Elton John won the Top Dance/Electronic Song prize for his duet with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).” Elton celebrated his win in a video posted on his social media pages.

In the clip, the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who is shown holding his trophy, declares, “Life is full of surprises. I have never won an award for a dance record before, so I’m thrilled that I’ve got this Billboard award for best dance record of the year. I have to thank [Australian dance-music duo] Pnau for putting the track together, and…the gorgeous Dua Lipa, without whom this would have not been possible.”

He added, “Thank you so much everybody who streamed the record, who bought the record, who downloaded the record — it’s been one of the biggest highlights of my career.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.