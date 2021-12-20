Billie Joe Armstrong appearing on ﻿’Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’﻿; Green Day teases new music from studio

NBC

Billie Joe Armstrong will be ringing in 2022 alongside Miley Cyrus.

The Green Day frontman is set to perform on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, hosted by the pop star and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. The lineup also includes 24kGoldn, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie and others.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs December 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

In addition to celebrating a new year, Armstrong also appears to be working on new music. In an Instagram post over the weekend, Green Day shared a video of the punk trio recording at he RAK Studios in London.

Green Day released three new singles in 2021: “Here Comes the Shock,” “Pollyanna” and “Holy Toledo!” The band’s most recent album is 2020’s ﻿Father of All…﻿

