Billie Joe Armstrong explains why it “felt really good” to buckle down and record ‘Welcome to My Panic’

Billie Joe Armstrong has a massive gift to Green Day fans, the tell-all experience Welcome to My Panic which tells the origins of the band’s greatest hits.

The special runs an hour-and-a-half, which features Armstrong reminiscing about the exact place and time he first thought of songs such as “Basket Case,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” “American Idiot” and many others with Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool.

In a candid chat with Billboard, the Grammy winner dished, “It felt really good to actually talk about it and break the songs down and the history of where my head was at, what’s changed and what hasn’t changed.”

“I always speak of my music in terms of the spaces that I was in. I always had these pictures in my head of where I was at writing songs,” he continued.

The rocker also touched upon the current state of rock music, telling the outlet, “I find that music nowadays is… I would call it genre-fluid. There’s no category so much. There’s been so many subcategories that’s in the family tree of rock and roll.”

“It’s exciting to see people are taking something and they’re making new out of it,” he noted.

As for what Armstrong has planned in the immediate future, he says he’s hoping he can finally launch Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer — a tour he says is now “three years in the making.”

“It’s looking promising that we’re gonna do Hella Mega later this year,” he teased. “Hopefully, if the world would open up, and everybody will be able to get into stadiums, we’d be able to get a big, giant barbecue fiesta of rock and roll music.”

Welcome to My Panic is available on Audible Originals now.

