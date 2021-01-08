Billie Joe Armstrong & Norah Jones' 'Foreverly' album to be reissued on vinyl

Reprise Records

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Norah Jones‘ collaborative album Foreverly is being reissued on vinyl.

The record will be released January 15 as part of Rhino’s “Start Your Ear Off Right” campaign. It’ll be available on orange vinyl and will be limited to 3,000 copies.

Foreverly was originally released in 2013. It consists of Armstrong and Jones performing renditions together of traditional songs from the 1958 Everly Brothers album Songs Our Daddy Taught Us.

Meanwhile, Armstrong recently released a new compilation called No Fun Mondays, which collects the covers he released in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

