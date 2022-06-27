Billie Joe Armstrong tells UK crowd he’s “renouncing” his American citizenship

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Billie Joe Armstrong has had enough of America.

Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, the Green Day frontman said he’s ready to leave the country — and he didn’t mince words.

“F*** America,” Armstrong told the crowd at the Hella Mega tour stop in London over the weekend. “I’m f****** renouncing my citizenship. I’m f****** coming here.”

“There’s just too much f****** stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f****** excuse for a country,” he continued as the crowd at London Stadium cheered.

And lest you think it’s all talk, Armstrong assured the crowd he was “not kidding.”

“You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days,” he said.

