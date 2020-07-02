Billie Joe Armstrong's covers series returns with take on John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth"

ABC/Heidi Gutman

After over a month off, Billie Joe Armstrong has brought back his “No Fun Mondays” covers series with a performance of the 1971 John Lennon protest song “Gimme Some Truth.”

As the Green Day frontman explains, he first heard “Gimme Some Truth” performed by the ’70s punk band Generation X, which featured a young Billy Idol. Armstrong reckons that his version “lands somewhere in between” Lennon’s original and Gen X’s cover.

You can listen to Armstrong’s performance streaming now via his Instagram page.

Armstrong launched “No Fun Mondays” back in March, and promised to release a new cover each week “until we’re let back out into the world,” though he hadn’t uploaded anything since May before dropping “Gimme Some Truth” late Wednesday night.

Some of Armstrong’s covers include” I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James & the Shondells, “Manic Monday” by The Bangles with Susanna Hoffs, the Adam Schlesinger-penned song “That Thing You Do!” and “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde.

Additionally, Green Day released a cover of the Blondie classic “Dreaming.”

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.