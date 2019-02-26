Billionaire John Childs “Retires” After Being Charged with in Human Trafficking Investigation

John Childs of J.W. Childs Associates, has announced his retirement from the equity firm.

The announcement was made Monday after the billionaire was one of over 100 men implicated as part of a human trafficking investigation in Indian River County.

According to the report, Childs reportedly visited the .. and solicited for sexual favors.

While the firm did acknowledge Childs role in building the firm, they reported that he was not actively running the firm before he announced his retirement:

“John built an enduring and strong business, and we appreciate his many contributions to JWC,” Adam Suttin, managing partner of the firm, said.

“I look forward with confidence to the next chapter for our firm and wish John well.”

The company will continue to be run by Adam Suttin, David Fiorentino, and partners Jeff Teschke and Bill Watts.

Childs was arrested on February 18th after a six month, statewide investigation into human trafficking at Spa in Florida. Though he has been implicated, Childs maintains that he is innocent and wrongly accused.