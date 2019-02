Billy Crystal Re-enacts “When Harry Met Sally” Scene with James Corden

The classic scene from When Harry Met Sally took a funny turn on Tuesday’s Late Late Show.

Billy Crystal and James Corden are discussing whether talk show hosts fake enthusiasm for guests.

Instead of pretending to be romantically satisfied like Meg Ryan, Corden shows Crystal that he can be a funny phony to a guest.

Jay Leno played a cameo in the clip uttering the classic line, “I’ll have what he’s having.”