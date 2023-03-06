Billy F. Gibbons, Peter Frampton & more pay tribute to the late Gary Rossington

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away Sunday at the age of 71. The news prompted several artists to take to social media to pay tribute to the legendary guitarist.

“Gary Rossington’s loss is especially profound to us as we’ve spent countless hours in his company on tour and elsewise,” ZZ Top‘s Billy F. Gibbons shares. “We facilitated getting Lynyrd Skynyrd on the bill with ZZ Top at a South Carolina date way back at the start of the band’s rise in ’73 and that was the start of an enduring friendship.”

He adds, “Gary’s extraordinary ability as a guitarist was nothing less than inspirational. It’s an old cliché about somebody who has paid their dues to call them a survivor and in this case it is literally true. He was the last of the breed and will be missed.”

Peter Frampton adds, “This cannot be! My heart breaks for Dale Rossington and the entire Skynryd family today. We have been friends since first touring together in the 70s. We will miss you my friend.”

Other tributes include:

Metallica’s James Hetfield – “RIP Brother Gary. Thank you for bringing me so much joy with your guitar playing and songwriting in one of my all time favorite bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine – “Saddened to hear about the passing of the great Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The last surviving original member of the legendary band. Rest in Peace, Gary.”

Paul Rodgers – “Yesterday we lost our musical brother Gary Rossington, a man we all loved. Our thoughts are with his love Dale, their family and his many friends and fans. I am numb…this cuts deep.”

Bret Michaels – “I send this with all of my heart, prayers & condolences to the family, friends & fans of Gary Rossington. On behalf of my family, he brought a lot of great music & many great memories to so many people. May he rest in peace.”

John 5 – “Ever since I was a kid I have loved #LynyrdSkynyrd & Gary’s guitar playing. I was fortunate to make a lotta great music with Gary & the boys. We stayed friends for many years. I will miss you. Rest in peace brother. #GaryRossington #RIP.”

