Billy Gibbons, Bonnie Raitt & more performing on virtual concert celebrating Arhoolie Records' 60th anniversary

Courtesy of Arhoolie Records

ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Bonnie Raitt are among the many artists who will perform tonight during a special livestream concert celebrating the 60th anniversary of Arhoolie Records, the acclaimed El Cerrito, California-based independent label that focuses on folk, blues and other roots music.

The event also will mark the 25th anniversary of the Arhoolie Foundation. The non-profit organization established by the label’s founder, Chris Strachwitz, seeks to document and celebrate blues, zydeco, gospel, jazz and other traditional-based music through archival preservation, exhibits, live performances, educational programs and more.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET; you can watch it on the Arhoolie Foundation’s YouTube channel.

The concert’s lineup also includes Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder, Charlie Musselwhite and many others. In addition, the event will feature the presentation of the 3rd annual Arhoolie Awards, which honor musicians, people and organizations that help promote and keep alive regional musical genres styles. Among this year’s honorees are veteran R&B singer Sugar Pie DeSanto and legendary Tex-Mex accordion player Flaco Jiménez.

The livestream is free, although donations will be accepted to benefit the Arhoolie Foundation. For more information, visit Arhoolie.org/anniversary.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.