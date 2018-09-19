Billy Idol Announces Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol is the latest artist to take his talents to Las Vegas.

Idol will be performing a residency at the Palms Casino Resort.

It’s not a long stay and the performances will be staggered. There will be 10 shows with some in January 2019 and the others in October 2019.

If you want to make plans, tickets go on sale this Friday morning.

Have you ever traveled to see someone’s Vegas residency? Who was it?