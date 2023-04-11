Billy Idol announces new Las Vegas dates

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Billy Idol is ready to rock Las Vegas again. The singer has announced a new set of dates at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan Hotel.

Billy Idol: Live in Las Vegas will consist of five new shows, October 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

The news comes as Idol is currently on the road on a spring tour, which is set to hit Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, April 18. A complete list of tour dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.

