BILLY IDOL AT SUNFEST! Friday May 3rd!

SUNFEST ANNOUNCES MUSIC LINEUP AND TICKET DEALS FOR 40 TH ANNIVERSARY
Join us at the waterfront to celebrate 40 years under the sun on May 3–5
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.) – SunFest, Florida’s favorite waterfront music festival, announces the lineup
for its 40 th festival under the sun. For four decades, SunFest’s soundtrack along the palm-lined West
Palm Beach waterfront hasn’t missed a beat with its variety of performers and more-than-music
offerings for sunseekers to reunite with friends. The national headliners scheduled to perform at
SunFest 2024 on the Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages include:
Friday
Nelly
Billy Idol
Shaggy
The Fixx
Saturday
Cole Swindell
Yung Gravy
The Revivalists
Elle King
Dylan Scott
Bryce Vine
The Aces
Hailey Whitters
Paul Russell
Sunday
Rebelution
Third Eye Blind
Dashboard Confessional
Matisyahu
Boys Like Girls
The Elovaters
Valley
Little Stranger
Cassadee Pope
In addition, SunFest is partnering again with 1909 to highlight the Fresh Local Artists series, which is
sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company. The Fresh Local Artist series supports homegrown talent
performing at the festival. Area artists scheduled to perform at SunFest 2024 include the following
performers:
Brothers Within
Fox Maple Band
Killbillies
Kritikal
Lubben Brothers
Matt Corman
Seranation
SloFunkPump
Steven James