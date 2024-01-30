BILLY IDOL AT SUNFEST! Friday May 3rd!

SUNFEST ANNOUNCES MUSIC LINEUP AND TICKET DEALS FOR 40 TH ANNIVERSARY

Join us at the waterfront to celebrate 40 years under the sun on May 3–5

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.) – SunFest, Florida’s favorite waterfront music festival, announces the lineup

for its 40 th festival under the sun. For four decades, SunFest’s soundtrack along the palm-lined West

Palm Beach waterfront hasn’t missed a beat with its variety of performers and more-than-music

offerings for sunseekers to reunite with friends. The national headliners scheduled to perform at

SunFest 2024 on the Ford and Ideal Nutrition stages include:

Friday

 Nelly

 Billy Idol

 Shaggy

 The Fixx

Saturday

 Cole Swindell

 Yung Gravy

 The Revivalists

 Elle King

 Dylan Scott

 Bryce Vine

 The Aces

 Hailey Whitters

 Paul Russell

Sunday

 Rebelution

 Third Eye Blind

 Dashboard Confessional

 Matisyahu

 Boys Like Girls

 The Elovaters

 Valley

 Little Stranger

 Cassadee Pope

In addition, SunFest is partnering again with 1909 to highlight the Fresh Local Artists series, which is

sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company. The Fresh Local Artist series supports homegrown talent

performing at the festival. Area artists scheduled to perform at SunFest 2024 include the following

performers:

 Brothers Within

 Fox Maple Band

 Killbillies

 Kritikal

 Lubben Brothers

 Matt Corman

 Seranation

 SloFunkPump

 Steven James