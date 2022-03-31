Billy Idol cancels tour more US performances because of ongoing “sinusitis infection”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Billy Idol recently was forced to drop off of a scheduled stint opening for Journey on the band’s Freedom Tour 2022 because of a a chronic sinus infection, and now the pop-punk legend has had to cancel additional shows due to the lingering health issue.

In a post on his Instagram, Idol announced that he was canceling his April 29 appearance at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta and his May concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, due to his “continued sinusitis infection.”

“When we confirmed these shows I was sure that I would have recovered in time to play, but unfortunately this infection has proven pesky and lingering, requiring some more time before I get back out on the stage,” Billy writes. “To all the fans who were looking forward to these gigs, I’m very sorry to miss them. Cancelling shows is not something I do casually.”

He adds, “We’ll no doubt come back to Georgia and Florida another time soon.”

Idol had been scheduled to support Journey during the first month or so of the tour, from a February 22 concert in Pittsburgh through an April 5 performance in Los Angeles. After Billy pulled out of the trek, he was replaced on the bill by Toto, who already had been scheduled to take over the opening slot from him after his stint ended.

Idol is scheduled to kick off a U.K. tour with opening act The Go-Go’s on June 3 in Glasgow, Scotland. He also has a series of dates in mainland Europe lined up in late June and early July. Visit BillyIdol.net to check out his full itinerary.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.