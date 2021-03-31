Billy Idol lines up four-date Las Vegas residency in October

Credit: Michael Muller

In October 2019, Billy Idol played a Las Vegas residency at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Theater, and now the punk-pop legend is slated to return to Sin City this October for a multiple-show engagement at a different venue.

Idol has scheduled four concerts at The Cosmopolitan resort’s Chelsea venue, on October 16, 17, 22 and 23. Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster.com this Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available today starting at 10 a.m. PT; visit Idol’s social media pages for more details.

According to a press release, occupancy at the concerts will be limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and attendees will be required social distance and to wear face coverings while they’re not eating or drinking. You can check out a full list of the venue’s COVID guidelines at CosmopolitanLasVegas.com.

Idol has one other U.S. show on his itinerary prior to his Las Vegas stand, a performance at the 2021 Sea.Hear.Now Festival, which is scheduled for September 18 and 19 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

By Matt Friedlander

