Billy Idol, Patti Smith, Mike Campbell confirmed to play 2021 Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Courtesy of Sea.Hear.Now Festival

The lineup for the 2021 Sea.Hear.Now Festival has been announced, and the event, which is set to take place September 18-19 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, will feature many of the same artists that had been scheduled to perform at the canceled 2020 edition of the extravaganza.

Among the performers remaining on the bill are Billy Idol, Patti Smith and The Dirty Knobs, which is fronted by founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. Announced 2020 headliner Pearl Jam is among the confirmed headliners for next year’s fest, along with the newly added Smashing Pumpkins.

Another new addition to the lineup is longtime E Street Band backing singer Patti Scialfa — Mrs. Bruce Springsteen.

On the flip side, several of the announced 2020 acts will unfortunately not return for 2021, including The Beach Boys.

For the full lineup and ticket info, visit SeaHearNowFestival.com.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.