Billy Idol Planning Concert Film Of Historic Hoover Dam Show

Earlier this month, Billy Idol played the first-ever concert at Hoover Dam – and now he’s planning to release a concert film of the history-making moment.

The gig took place on April 8th, featuring guest stars like the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal.

A 30-second teaser of Idol performing “Cradle of Love” was released on Wednesday.

Billy Idol Live at Hoover Dam will be released later this year, including a theatrical release.

