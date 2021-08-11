Billy Idol releases new song, “Bitter Taste,” from forthcoming EP ‘The Roadside’; watch tune’s music video

Dark Horse Records

Billy Idol will release a new four-track EP titled The Roadside on September 17, and in advance of the record, the veteran pop-punk singer has made available one of the songs, “Bitter Taste,” as a digital single.

The bulk of The Roadside was written, recorded and mixed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It features contributions from Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and songwriter partner, Steve Stevens. The record, which was produced by Butch Walker, is Idol’s first collection of new original songs since his 2014 album Kings & Queens of the Underground.

The Roadside can be pre-ordered now on CD, on vinyl and as a limited-edition blue-vinyl LP, as well as digitally.

“Bitter Taste,” which was co-written by Idol, Stevens and two other collaborators, was inspired by Billy’s 1990 motorcycle accident that left him with a seriously injured leg.

“I think everyone has been feeling more reflective [during the pandemic]. So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident,” Idol explains about the new song. “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician.”

You can watch a dramatic companion music video for “Bitter Taste” at Idol’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s The Roadside EP’s full track list:

Rita Hayworth”

“Bitter Taste”

“U Don’t Have to Kiss Me Like That”

“Baby Put Your Clothes Back On”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.