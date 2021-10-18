Billy Idol, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath among artists set to perform at 2021 Above Ground benefit concert

Courtesy of Goldenvoice

Billy Idol and Sugar Ray‘s Mark McGrath are among the performers scheduled to take part in the 2021 edition of their Above Ground benefit concert, an event organized by Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction and longtime Idol touring guitarist Billy Morrison.

The annual fundraising show, which supports the MusiCares charity, was previously held in 2018 and 2019, but was put on hold in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll now make its return this year at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on December 20.

Along with Idol, McGrath, Navarro and Morrison, the lineup includes Billy idol’s other guitarist, Steve Stevens; Perry and Etty Lau Farrell; Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins; and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor.

As with previous years, the Above Ground performers will play songs off two seminal albums. This year’s selections are Lou Reed‘s Transformer and Sex Pistols‘ Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

You can check out a video of Navarro and Morrison talking about this year’s show at the Above Ground organization’s YouTube channel.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 22, at AXS.com.

