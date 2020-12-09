Billy Idol to interview Miley Cyrus on new episode of the 'Released' YouTube series

Michael Muller; Alana O’Herlihy

Billy Idol will be featured with pop superstar Miley Cyrus on a new episode of the YouTube series Released, which airs Thursday at 11:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. PT on Miley’s official YouTube channel.

Idol, who collaborated with Cyrus on “Night Crawling,” a track on Miley’s new album, Plastic Hearts, will interview her about her new focus on rock music, artists that inspire her and more.

Check out “Night Crawling” now on Cyrus’ YouTube channel.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Miley discusses how Billy’s music has influenced her own.

“[T]he way that he married rebellion but also his music where he had incredible hooks. And he showed me that I could have balance, that I could make music that I and other people love,” she said. “And sometimes I’ve lost that and I’ve found that again, where it’s like, ‘I want to make music for me.'”

Plastic Hearts debuted at #2 on the latest Billboard 200 chart and #1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums tally. The record also features collaborations with Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett.

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.