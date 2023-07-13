Billy Joel adds January Madison Square Garden residency show

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Billy Joel is getting closer to wrapping his residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, but he’s just added another date.

The latest addition to the schedule is January 11, 2024, which will mark the 10-year anniversary of the start of the residency, which kicked off in January 2014 and has sold more than 1.6 million tickets.

There will be various presales starting January 17, with the general onsale set for Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.

Joel is set to wrap his residency in July 2024, which will be the 150th MSG show of his career. His next MSG show is happening Monday, July 24. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

