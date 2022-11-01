Billy Joel and family donate $250,000 to Hurricane Ian relief

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Billy Joel has donated $250,000 to Hurricane Ian relief via his charity, The Joel Foundation.

Ian was the fifth strongest hurricane ever to hit the continental U.S. Residents of Fort Myers and Southwest Florida will benefit from the donation to the Lee County Strong Hurricane Ian Relief Fund. The money will go toward rebuilding efforts, as well as to the local maritime community and school music programs.

In a statement, the Piano Man and his wife, Alexis, note that Florida is their “winter home” and that living through their own experience with Superstorm Sandy a decade ago has motivated them to “help those less fortunate.”

Over the years, The Joel Foundation has pledged and made over $7 million in charitable donations.

Billy has a scheduled show in Florida in early 2023: He’ll play at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on January 27.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.