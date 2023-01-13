Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks add new date to co-headlining tour

Stevie: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Billy: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks continue to add dates to their co-headlining tour.

Billed as “two icons – one night,” the latest concert is set to go down October 7 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets go on sale January 20 at 10 a.m.

The joint shows seem to be turning into a full-fledged tour. Billy and Stevie kick things off March 10 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, with confirmed dates in Arlington, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Foxbourgh, Massachusetts; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

