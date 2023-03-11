Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks duet on two songs at kickoff of co-headlining stadium tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks)

Billy Joel predicted that he and Stevie Nicks would sing each other’s songs during their co-headlining stadium tour, and they did — but they sang them together.

Billboard reports that for the opening night of the tour, which took place Friday, March 10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, they sang two duets. The first was “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” Stevie’s hit duet with the late Tom Petty; Billy joined her onstage to sing Petty’s parts. Then, during Billy’s set, Stevie joined him to sing the ballad “And So It Goes,” from his 1989 album Storm Front.

You can watch fan-shot videos of both performances on YouTube.

Billboard notes that when Stevie paid tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie while performing “Landslide” during her set, she told the crowd, “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do.” She also sang the Fleetwood Mac song “Sara” for the first time since 2008.

The next date on the tour is April 8 in Arlington, TX and will continue on and off through November.

