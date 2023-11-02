Billy Joel Announces Final Show of Madison Square Garden Residency

It’s official: Billy Joel has announced the final date of his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden.

Joel’s final MSG performance will happen on July 25, 2024!

This will also be the 150th performance at the venue for the “Piano Man.”

Tickets for Billy Joel’s final Madison Square Garden performance go on sale on November 10 at Ticketmaster.com.

What do you think Billy Joel will do for his final performance? How many times have you seen Billy Joel in concert?