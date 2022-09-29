Billy Joel books London gig for Summer 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

2022 still has a few more months to go, but Billy Joel’s already making plans for 2023.

The Piano Man has announced that he’s headlining London’s annual British Summer Time Hyde Park festival on Friday, July 7. The gig is billed as his “only European appearance of 2023.” He’ll be joining his pal Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band at the festival: They’re performing July 6 and July 8.

The rest of the this year’s festival lineup — which has in the past featured the likes of Adele, Elton John, The Eagles, Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé and Bruno Mars as headliners — will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale October 6 at 10 a.m. London time via www.bst-hydepark.com.

Meanwhile, Billy’s concert film Live At Yankee Stadium — which documents his June 1990 show, the first rock concert ever held at the iconic venue — will be shown in theaters on October 5 and 9. You can get tickets at BillyJoel.film.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.