Billy Joel is busy celebrating the 50th anniversary of this solo career. The Piano Man has dropped a new EP called “Places”, in addition to continuing his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in NYC. “Places” has 5 live tracks including “Movin’ Out” and “New York State Of Mind”. the new release coincides with the launch of the website where fans can explore NYC locations that have influenced Billy’s music.

(BillyJoel.com)