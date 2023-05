Billy Joel is among the many stars honoring Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday. Joel shared a video on social media on Tuesday, covering Lightfoot’s “If You Could Read My Mind.” Joel captioned the video with “So sad to hear of the death of Gordon Lightfoot . He was a lifelong musical hero of mine. His songs were the heart of Canada. R.I. P.” Check out the clip now on Billy Joel’s Instagram account. Which artists do you think Gordon Lightfoot inspired the most?

