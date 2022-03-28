Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Madonna & more participating in “Stand Up for Ukraine” social media campaign

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On April 8, expect your favorite artists’ socials to be flooded with messages calling for support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and the associated humanitarian crisis.

Among the artists participating in the Stand Up for Ukraine social media movement are Billy Joel, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Madonna, U2, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, Chris Isaak, Celine Dion and many more.

Organized by Global Citizen, Stand Up for Ukraine is designed to mobilize people across the globe to call on world leaders to commit billions of dollars to help refugees. It takes place ahead of a global humanitarian pledging summit on April 9.

More than 12 million people need assistance due to the war in Ukraine, and more than 6.5 million have been displaced internally; in addition, more than 3.5 million have left the country for neighboring countries. Nearly two million are women and children. Since the conflict began, one child from Ukraine becomes a refugee every second.

Visit GlobalCitizen.org to learn how to participate yourself.

