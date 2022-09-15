Billy Joel Extends MSG Residency Into 2023

Billy Joel still hasn’t moved into Madison Square Garden, but he does plan on sticking around.

The Piano Man has announced his first 2023 show for the Madison Square Garden Residency.

Joel will be playing the arena on January 13 of 2023.

While Joel has cut back on touring, he has been playing at least one show a month during his residency.

