Billy Joel: from rocking the Garden to picking up garbage

It's not every superstar singer who can headline New York's Madison Square Garden one day, and then help clean up his town the next.

Page Six reports that last Friday, Billy Joel did his usual monthly residency show at the Garden, where he welcomed his pal Tony Bennett as a special guest. Then, the next day, he was out helping his neighbors in Oyster Bay, Long Island, clean up the town's beach.

Town supervisor Joseph Saladino confirmed that Billy participated in the clean-up effort, and told Page Six, "He got up early and came out on a morning with not ideal weather, and was so gracious to everyone. He's a big supporter of the environment."

The annual beach clean-up is something that Billy's been participating in for years; in the past, he's been joined by his good pal, New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Billy's next concert is Miller Park in Milwaukee on April 26. He'll be back at the Garden on May 9 for the next installment of his residency.

