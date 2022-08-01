Billy Joel headlining Atlanta’s ATLive festival in November

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Billy Joel will headline the first day of the two-day ATLive festival, which will take place November 11-12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Joining the Piano Man on the November 11 bill will be Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow. Day two of the festival will be a country-themed show headlined by Chris Stapleton, featuring Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt.

Tickets for the third annual ATLive event go on sale Friday, August 12, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com, while presale tickets will be available starting this Wednesday, August 3, at 10 a.m. ET.

Joel currently has six other U.S. concerts lined up this year — August 11 in Pittsburgh; September 23 in Houston; and August 24, September 9, October 9 and November 23 at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing monthly residency at the famed New York City venue.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.