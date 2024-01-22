Billy Joel Hints at Releasing New Music for the First Time in 17 Years

Billy Joel hinted at releasing new music in a clip on TikTok.

The Piano Man said, “I have good news, I have bad news, I’ll give you the bad news first. We don’t have anything new to play for you. The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is! Although … we got a little something we’re working on you might hear some time.”

The last new release from Joel was the 2007 EP collaboration with Cass Dillon ‘A Good Thing Never Dies.’

Joel’s last studio album was 2001’s ‘Fantasies & Delusions.’

Are you surprised Joel is potentially releasing new music after so many years?

@billyjoel It’s time to TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON. Brand new single coming February 1st. Pre-order now at the link in bio! ♬ Turn the Lights Back On – Billy Joel