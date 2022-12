Billy Joel’s motorcycle and Joan Jett’s Jaguar are among the items on display at the newly-opened Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The 8,800-square-foot museum features memorabilia from artists like KISS, Blue Oyster Cult, Run-DMC, and Louis Armstrong.

The inaugural exhibit is titled Long Island’s Legendary Club Scene – 1960s-1980s, spotlighting artists like Jett, The Ramones, and Twisted Sister.

