Billy Joel on Love and Hate of “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

“We Didn’t Start the Fire” is one of those songs that you either love or you hate-and Billy Joel totally gets it.

In a recent interview, Joel said that he may know why the song is so polarizing.

“Melodically, it’s not the best tune I ever wrote,” Joel admitted. “It’s kind of like a drone.”

Imitating the melody, Joel sang, “Nah-nah-nah, nah-nah-nah, nahnahnahnahnahnahnah, drone, drone, drone, drone, droney-droney-droney-drone. And then, thankfully, there’s a little change.”

What are your thoughts on “We Didn’t Start the Fire?” Do you love it or hate it? Should Billy Joel update the lyrics?