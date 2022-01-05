Billy Joel postponing his January Madison Square Garden show to August

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Billy Joel went ahead with his December 20 show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, he’s not taking any chances in 2022.

The Piano Man has announced that his show scheduled for January in the legendary venue — part of his ongoing residency there — has been postponed. The January 14 show, which itself had been rescheduled from a May 2, 2020 date, has now been pushed to August 24, 2022.

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG,” Billy said in a statement.

Tickets for the January show will be valid for the new show and won’t need to be exchanged. Fans who can’t make the rescheduled show can request a refund in the next 30 days. More details are available at BillyJoel.com.

Billy currently has numerous shows scheduled for 2022, including January 28 in Hollywood, FL, February 12 at Madison Square Garden, and February 26 in Las Vegas.

