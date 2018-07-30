Billy Joel Reveals His Wild Idea for a Farewell Tour

Billy Joel celebrated his 100th performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 18th.

He holds the record at Madison Square Garden for the most performances and most shows in a single run.

While he does not have plans of stopping his run anytime soon, he does have a crazy idea on how he might end it.

In a recent interview he described his vision on ending his tour, “the stage is a living-room set: couch, TV, coffee table, food. And there’s bulletproof glass between me and the audience. Then I come out and lay down on the couch. I grab the remote and start watching TV. The crowd after a couple minutes goes, ‘F**k this,’ and starts throwing s**t at the glass”

He stated that by ending it this way he knows his fans would never want to pay to see him again.

What’s one thing your favorite artist could say or do to make you not like them anymore?