Billy Joel shifts Madison Square Garden shows to 2021

Johnny Louis/Getty ImagesBilly Joel had hoped to resume his monthly residency at New York's famed Madison Square Garden next month, but like most other touring musicians, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced him to delay his return to the stage, in some cases until next year.

Billy's concerts scheduled for June 6, July 23 and August 3 at the Garden will now take place on December 20, 2020; January 13, 2021; and February 3, 2021. All tickets will be valid for the new dates.

Earlier this year, Billy had postponed his March, April and May shows to September 26, October 11 and November 13, but it's not clear if live entertainment in venues like the Garden, which holds 20,000 people, will even be back by the fall.

Billy still has a handful of concerts scheduled this summer and fall at stadiums across the U.S., including June 20 at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, July 10 at Comerica Park in Detroit, August 28 in Boston's Fenway Park and September 11 in Cincinnati. While those shows haven't been postponed yet, it's likely that they will be.

If you still want to see Billy perform, though, you can catch him on Rise Up New York!, a star-studded benefit for New York's Robin Hood charity. It'll air simultaneously on all New York City TV stations and many radio stations, as well as on CNBC and SiriusXM.

The one-hour virtual telethon, which also will feature performances by Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi and Sting, will take place May 11.

