Billy Joel shows off motorcycle collection in next week's episode of 'Jay Leno's Garage'

NBCUniversalWhen he's not packing baseball stadiums across the U.S. or selling out New York's Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel enjoys collecting classic motorcycles. You can get a peek at his collection without even having to travel to Long Island if you just tune into next week's episode of the CNBC series Jay Leno's Garage.

In the September 4 episode, Jay travels to Oyster Bay, New York to visit Billy at his garage and showroom, 20th Century Cycles, where the Piano Man has collected over 100 cult classic bikes.

"I wanted to have a place where bikers could come and be a community and look at each other's stuff," Billy explains. He shows off a $45,000 Ducati bike, some Kawasakis, and his collection of bikes by Moto Guzzi, which Billy calls "the Italian Harley."

Then, the two go for a ride in Billy's 1962 Jaguar Mark II to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's impressive mansion, as he reminisces about the first thing he bought when he started making money -- a grand piano -- and the first car he bought with his newfound wealth: an Audi Fox.

The episode, called "Cult Classics," also features a look at the car Charlie Sheen drove in the cult movie The Wraith. It airs September 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

