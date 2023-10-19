Billy Joel & Sting to co-headline San Diego’s Petco Park

Myrna Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel and Sting have announced another co-headlining date. The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will team up to play San Diego’s Petco Park on Saturday, April 13.

A Citi ticket presale kicks off Monday, October 23, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale set for Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. local time.

This is the second co-headlining date Billy and Sting have announced. Their first is happening February 24 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will mark the first time the rock star friends have headlined a concert together.

But this isn’t the first time Billy has shared a stage at a stadium show. He has toured with Elton John several times and is currently doing co-headlining shows with Stevie Nicks. The two artists next play Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 10.

