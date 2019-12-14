Billy Joel Teams up with Daughter to Perform ‘White Christmas’

Billy Joel turned his monthly Madison Square Garden show into a family affair on Wednesday when his daughter joined him onstage to usher in the holiday season. Alexa Ray Joel, 33, joined her dad onstage eight songs into his set to perform the classic holiday tune “White Christmas.” It marked the first time Billy Joel performed the oft-covered tune in 21 years, the last time being December 13th, 1998, also at the Garden. In addition to treating the crowd to favorites like “Allen Town,” “You May Be Right” and “Only the Good Die Young,” Joel included another traditional Christmas tune in Wednesday night’s set, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” How many artists can you think of who would be able to play the same venue every month and still draw a crowd? Would you like to hear new music from Billy Joel?